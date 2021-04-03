x

High School Soccer - Regional Quarterfinal Scores and Highlights

4 hours 53 seconds ago Friday, April 02 2021 Apr 2, 2021 April 02, 2021 11:50 PM April 02, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Thursday, April 1st

4A

Hidalgo 4, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 2

Corpus Christi London 2, Pharr IDEA 0

Friday, April 2nd

5A

Valley View 2, Brownsville Veterans 1

Brownsville Porter 7, Sharyland 1

 

Girls Soccer – Regional Quarterfinal Playoffs

Friday, April 2nd

6A

Los Fresnos 6, Donna North 1

San Antonio Brennan 2, Edinburg Vela 0

5A

McAllen High 5, Corpus Christi Veterans 0

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days