High School Soccer - Regional Quarterfinal Scores and Highlights
Thursday, April 1st
4A
Hidalgo 4,
Corpus Christi London 2,
Friday, April 2nd
5A
Valley View 2,
Brownsville Porter 7, Sharyland 1
Girls Soccer – Regional Quarterfinal Playoffs
Friday, April 2nd
6A
Los Fresnos 6,
San Antonio Brennan 2,
5A
McAllen High 5, Corpus Christi Veterans 0
