High-stakes Los Angeles DA's race: Status quo vs. reform

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Two candidates running campaigns based around criminal justice reforms are trying to unseat the two-term district attorney of Los Angeles. District Attorney Jackie Lacey is opposed by former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon and ex-public defender Rachel Rossi. Gascon is the biggest threat. He says Lacey has an outdated lock-em-up view of criminal justice, fails to prosecute police for on-duty shootings and protects the powerful. Lacey says she has led the way to provide treatment, not jail, for the mentally ill. And she says Gascon failed in San Francisco to enact reforms he's now touting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.