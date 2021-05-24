High Traffic Alert: U.S. 281 partially closed due to semi-truck rollover

Traffic is reduced to one lane; the inside lane of U.S. 281 is open, and traffic is flowing faster.

UPDATE: one northbound lane is now open. https://t.co/RCXttZL1Tf — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) May 24, 2021

Both northbound lanes of U.S. 281 are closed, and traffic is being diverted to FM 490 due to a semi-truck rollover, according to a tweet from Hidalgo Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo said the 18-wheeler driver was airlifted to DR Health. Investigators believe the driver may have lost control of the truck due to the weather.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.