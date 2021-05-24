x

High Traffic Alert: U.S. 281 partially closed due to semi-truck rollover

By: KRGV Digital

Traffic is reduced to one lane; the inside lane of U.S. 281 is open, and traffic is flowing faster. 

Both northbound lanes of U.S. 281 are closed, and traffic is being diverted to FM 490 due to a semi-truck rollover, according to a tweet from Hidalgo Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo said the 18-wheeler driver was airlifted to DR Health. Investigators believe the driver may have lost control of the truck due to the weather. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

