Higher demand, lower supply leads to Christmas tree shortage

3 hours 3 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, December 01 2020 Dec 1, 2020 December 01, 2020 8:37 AM December 01, 2020 in News - Local
By: John Paul Barajas

Christmas is still three weeks away, but tree farms are nearly sold out.

Demand surged as people bought trees earlier than normal. Supply, meanwhile, may be reduced because of fires in the Pacific Northwest.

"This year, so far, most of our members are sold out or selling out," said Stan Reed, the executive secretary of the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association. "They should be pretty much done by next week."

