Hikers fight plan for border wall at start of scenic trail

By ASTRID GALVAN

The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Hikers of the 800-mile Arizona Trail are opposing the proposed construction of a border wall they say will destroy the beginning marker of the nationally protected route. The government plans on building a two-mile stretch of 30-foot fencing at Border Monument 102, a historical marker where the Arizona Trail begins. It has to waive a law that provides national protection for the trail, which is one of only 11 nationally recognized scenic trails. The plan is part of President Donald Trump's campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border.

