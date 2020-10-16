Hispanic Heritage Month: attorney L. Aron Peña
Attorney L. Aron Peña didn't just witness the struggle for civil rights in the Rio Grande Valley — he played a key role.
After he graduated from law school, Peña returned to the Valley.
He also won a seat on the Edinburg City Council in 1962. At the time, Black people weren't allowed to swim at the city pool.
Peña and Al Ramirez, the first Hispanic mayor of Edinburg, worked together to overturn the racist ordinance.
Watch the video for the full story.
