Hispanic Heritage Month: J.T. Canales

When he went to Austin, state Rep. Jose Tomas "J.T." Canales was the only Mexican-American to serve in the Texas Legislature.

At the time, racism against Mexican-Americans was widespread. Some of his colleagues in Austin called Canales the "Greaser" from Brownsville.

Canales fought against racism and pushed to hold the Texas Rangers accountable for crimes committed against Mexican-Americans.

He refused to back down — even when a Texas Ranger threatened to kill him.

Watch the video for the full story.