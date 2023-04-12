x

Historias que Contar: Mariachi 7 Leguas cuenta su historia de desarrollo y éxito

En Historias que Contar, el orgullo del Valle del Río Grande, el representante del grupo Mariachi 7 Leguas, Emilio Santos Zermeño, cuenta la historia de éxito del grupo.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

