Historic horizontal well in Permian Basin completed
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Drilling of the longest horizontal oil and gas well in the history of the Permian Basin has been completed
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Fort Worth, Texas-based Basic Energy Services recently announced the well was completed in the Wolfcamp. That's shale of the Delaware Basin, which sits below most of New Mexico's Eddy County and the southern half of the state's Lea County.
Records show the well also encompasses portions of Culberson, Reeves and Loving counties in Texas.
The completion comes as booming oil production in the Permian Basin continues to center around shale in southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
The U.S. Geological Survey says it found 46.3 billion barrels of oil and 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids beneath the region.
