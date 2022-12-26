Holiday gifts return tips

With gifts on the way and others already opened, now is the time when people decide what to keep and what to return, but you better think fast if you don't want to end up with an unwanted present.

People may have gotten a gift or two they won't use, or maybe want a different size in.

When this happens, you might want to consider taking the gift back, but just as you mentioned, retailers are not legally required to give a refund or exchange unless the object was misrepresented or defective somehow, and over the past couple years, a lot of retailers have been making some changes to their return policy.

"Many have limited their windows, so where there used to be 60 or 90 return windows, we're now seeing that drop back down," said Samantha Gordon from Deal Editor. "If you have the gift receipt, that' going to be way better. It's going to increase your odds of them accepting the return versus if you don't have it."

So to make things easier on yourself, take a look at the store's return policy to see if they will even honor a return or exchange, read the product's warranty to see who covers the cost when something wrong, with electronics the manufacturer is usually the one covering the cost, not the retailer.

Also, make returns in a timely fashion, most return policies will have a certain date to bring the item in before you can return or exchange it.

So if you pass that date, you might not get either.