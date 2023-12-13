Holiday travel tips for Valley residents

Christmas is exactly 12 days away, and that means holiday travel is about to ramp up.

AAA is predicting record-setting air travel over the Christmas and New Year's holiday season.

The recent Thanksgiving holiday season was one of the busiest on record at airports. According to data from TSA, more than 2.9 million people passed through security checkpoints on Sunday, Nov. 26, a single day record.

The end of the year holiday travel season starts this Friday and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Officials with TSA say they are expecting airports across the country to be packed for the next few weeks.

"We're looking at almost 3 million people on a daily basis. That's a record for TSA, that's a record for the airlines, and we definitely expect that there will be delays," Spokesperson for TSA Texas Patricia Mancha said.

TSA says they expect the busiest days at airports to be Dec. 21-Dec. 22 and Dec. 28-Dec. 29.

They recommend getting to the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before flying internationally.