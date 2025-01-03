x

Holistic Healing Therapies RGV ofrece servicios de terapia holística

2 hours 11 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 11:57 AM January 03, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Jorge Zaragoza, dueño de Holistic Healing Therapies. Conversamos de los servicios que ofrece y también nos da una demostración de los servicios.

Facebook

Email

1holistichealingtherapy@gmail.com 

c-ha-ta@hotmail.com

Teléfono

(956) 706-0971

Dirección

5200 North McColl RD #4 McAllen Tx 78542.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

