Hombre acusado de posesión de pornografía infantil se entrega a las autoridades de la oficina del sheriff del condado Cameron
El 30 de junio de 2023, los diputados del alguacil del condado Cameron ejecutaron una orden de arresto contra Favian Vega Jr en el área de Olmito. Vega entró a la oficina de CCSO y se entregó debido a que tenía varias órdenes de arresto pendientes.
Después de una investigación, el Despacho del Condado Cameron confirmó que Vega tenía siete órdenes de arresto pendientes por el delito de posesión de pornografía infantil.
Vega recibió inmediatamente las órdenes de arresto y fue puesto bajo custodia. El detenido fue transportado y registrado en el Centro de Detención Carrizalez-Rucker.
La investigación está en curso.
