Home state politics complicate message for some 2020 Dems
By WILL WEISSERT and HUNTER WOODALL
Associated Press
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke uses his home state as a cautionary tale, ticking through its Republican-backed policies that he says should serve as warning flags for the rest of the country.
Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) mentions once worrying about how coming out as gay in Republican Indiana might have cost him re-election as South Bend's mayor.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) speaks of moving away from defending gun rights during her early years in Congress representing a conservative House district.
About 20 high-profile Democrats are competing for their party's 2020 presidential nomination. The few from reliably GOP-areas are taking different approaches to trying to convince voters that a familiarity with places that backed Donald Trump in 2016 could be an advantage in denying him a second term.
