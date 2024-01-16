Lyford homeowner hospitalized following overnight fire

A homeowner was taken to a hospital after his house caught fire in Lyford.

Lyford police responded to a residence on 2nd Street and Park Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Lyford Fire Department received assistance from the Raymondville Fire Department to extinguish the fire. The Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the call for service.

The owner of the residence, an elderly man, was taken by Willacy County EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. The man lived alone and no one else was inside the home.

Lyford Police Chief Mino Martinez said the homeowner was dizzy and out of precaution was taken to the hospital to rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.

Martinez said he believes the fire started after the homeowner left the stove on to stay warm. He then went to bed and woke up to the kitchen engulfed in flames.

The home has been deemed a total loss.

Residents are asked to use caution while passing through the area due to a live wire. Police are waiting for the light company to shut off power to the residence.