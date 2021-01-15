Hospitals across the country seeing vaccine hesitancy in health care workers

Hospitals around the country are reporting that many of their health care workers are declining the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Sam Sun, a vaccine expert who studies vaccine hesitancy said some people who have had COVID-19 already and are in direct contact with patients also plays a role.

"If people are not being exposed to patients on daily basis, I can see why they might not be interested in getting the vaccine," Sun said.

