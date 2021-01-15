x

Hospitals across the country seeing vaccine hesitancy in health care workers

3 hours 2 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, January 15 2021 Jan 15, 2021 January 15, 2021 7:29 AM January 15, 2021 in News - Local
By: Tony Velasquez Jr.

Hospitals around the country are reporting that many of their health care workers are declining the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Dr. Sam Sun, a vaccine expert who studies vaccine hesitancy said some people who have had COVID-19 already and are in direct contact with patients also plays a role. 

"If people are not being exposed to patients on daily basis, I can see why they might not be interested in getting the vaccine," Sun said. 

Watch the video for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days