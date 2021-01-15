Hospitals across the country seeing vaccine hesitancy in health care workers
Hospitals around the country are reporting that many of their health care workers are declining the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Sam Sun, a vaccine expert who studies vaccine hesitancy said some people who have had COVID-19 already and are in direct contact with patients also plays a role.
"If people are not being exposed to patients on daily basis, I can see why they might not be interested in getting the vaccine," Sun said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Hospitals across the country seeing vaccine hesitancy in health care workers
-
Impeachment Rundown: UTRGV political science professor explains
-
Drop in ER check-ins concerning some Valley doctors
-
Tax expert advises people who received pandemic financial assistance to file taxes...
-
Online classes continue at UTRGV despite COVID-19 vaccine