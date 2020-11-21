Hospitals receive new monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19

The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing a monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 to hospitals across Texas.

The monoclonal antibody therapy, which is called bamlanivimab, was developed by Eli Lilly & Company.

"Bamlanivimab is for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are aged 12 years or older and are at higher risk of severe disease," according to a news release from the Texas Governor's Office. "It has been shown to prevent hospitalizations in some patients when used before they become very sick."

DHR Health in Edinburg received 38 doses of bamlanivimab. Two patients have already received the new treatment.

"We treated our first patient yesterday," Dr. Sohail Rao, the president and CEO of the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development, said on Friday. "And our second patient is going to be treated today."

