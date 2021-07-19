Hot Days Put Record-Breaking Strain on Power Grid

WESLACO - Across the state, electricity use is as high as it's ever been.

This year the highest day of use ever recorded was Aug. 22, with more than 74,000 megawatts in one day.

This year ERCOT, which oversees electricity supplies for the state went into the summer with the lowest reserve margin ever.

The State Data Center says Texas is growing by hundreds of thousands of people per year.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to ERCOT about preparedness for next summer.

The agency is optimistic, saying the supply of electricity is also expected to increase to keep up with all the people and demand.

