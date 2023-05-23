House panel investigating AG Ken Paxton’s office; Paxton calls on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, left, presides over the house on May 13, 2021, and state Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, gives a speech in the Senate chamber during his swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 10. Credit: The Texas Tribune

A Texas House committee revealed Tuesday it was investigating the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton over his push for $3.3 million in taxpayer dollars to settle a whistleblower lawsuit from former deputies who had accused Paxton of misconduct.

The news came hours after Paxton called on the House speaker, Dade Phelan, to resign over alleged drunkenness while leading the House, a remarkable moment of acrimony between two of Texas’ top Republicans.

Phelan’s office fired back, noting the investigation has been going on since March.

“The motives for and timing behind Paxton’s statement today couldn’t be more evident,” Phelan spokesperson Cait Wittman said in a statement. “Mr. Paxton’s statement today amounts to little more than a last ditch effort to save face.”

In a brief public meeting Tuesday afternoon, the House General Investigating Committee unanimously voted to issue two subpoenas in “Matter A” — one to a “John Doe No. 6” and the other to Paxton’s office. The committee is scheduled to meet again at 8 a.m. Wednesday to hear testimony in the matter.

The committee also issued a letter directing Paxton’s office to preserve all evidence related to the investigation. That letter told Paxton the committee “has been conducting an investigation related to your request for $3.3 million dollars of public money to pay a settlement resolving litigation between your agency and terminated whistleblowers.”

In February, Paxton reached a $3.3 million settlement with four former deputies who claimed they had been fired in retaliation for reporting Paxton’s alleged misconduct to federal investigators. Lawmakers in both chambers have balked at authorizing taxpayer dollars to pay for it, and Phelan has said he personally opposes it.

A draft of the state budget that lawmakers have to pass in the coming days prohibits state funds from going toward the settlement.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the news of the investigation. But about two hours before General Investigating Committee Chair Andrew S. Murr’s announcement of the subpoenas, Paxton took to Twitter to abruptly call for Phelan’s resignation, accusing him of presiding over his chamber “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.” Paxton also asked the House General Investigating to probe Phelan.

Over the weekend, a video clip went viral that showed Phelan slurring his words while overseeing House floor proceedings Friday night. Phelan’s office has repeatedly declined to comment on what took place.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on May 19 Credit: Texas Legislature Online Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

“After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislation session,” Paxton said in a statement posted on Twitter. “His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public.”

The 44-second video clip of Phelan began circulating on social media over the weekend. It was pushed by Phelan’s intraparty critics, including former state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford. It was also the subject of anonymous text messages deriding Phelan as “Drunk Dade.”

Phelan’s defenders noted he seemed to speak normally before and after the clip. They also noted that the people pushing the video, like Stickland, may be out for revenge after the House voted to expel one of their political allies, ex-state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City.

The House ousted Slaton after an investigation by the General Investigating Committee found he engaged in sexual misconduct with a 19-year-old aide.

Paxton has battled his own ethical problems for years, in addition to the whistleblower claims. Months after taking office in 2015, he was indicted for securities fraud linked to private business deals in 2011. He has denied any wrongdoing.

In addition, the State Bar of Texas’ Commission on Lawyer Discipline sued Paxton in 2022, accusing him of engaging in professional misconduct by making dishonest claims when he asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victories in four swing states. Paxton’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit is before the Dallas-based 5th Court of Appeals.

In his statement calling for Phelan’s resignation, Paxton also criticized the House for failing to “pass critical conservative priorities including protecting the integrity of our elections and preventing Chinese spies from controlling Texas land.” The regular legislative session is winding down — the last day is Monday — and those were among the proposals that fell victim to a bill-killing deadline Saturday in the House.

Paxton shares political ties with Slaton, the ousted lawmaker. A top campaign contributor to both has been Defend Texas Liberty PAC, the Stickland-run group that is mostly financed by conservative megadonors Tim Dunn and the Wilks family.

As for the House investigation into Paxton, Wittman, the Phelan spokesperson, said “committee minutes and official House records indicate the committee has been investigating ‘Matter A’ since March.” The committee does not publicly comment on pending investigations, meaning it had been secret what Matter A was about.

Since April 14, the committee has issued 13 subpoenas in Matter A. Six were to John Does and seven were to unnamed entities.

Zach Despart contributed reporting.

