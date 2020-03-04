Houston-area man had 'presumptive positive' coronavirus test

ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) - Texas health officials have announced the first positive test result for the new coronavirus found in Texas outside of persons repatriated from abroad under quarantine. This time, the Texas Department of State Health Services says the patient is a 70-year-old man, a resident of a Houston suburb in Fort Bend County, who had just returned from travel abroad. In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the department says the test was performed at a public health lab in Houston and the "presumptive positive" results have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

