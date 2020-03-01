Houston faces New York after Westbrook's 41-point performance

By The Associated Press



Houston Rockets (39-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (18-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the New York Knicks after Russell Westbrook scored 41 points in the Rockets' 111-110 overtime victory against the Celtics.

The Knicks are 9-20 on their home court. New York is 11-39 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Rockets are 18-12 on the road. Houston averages 45.4 rebounds per game and is 16-17 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 123-112 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. James Harden led Houston with 37 points, and RJ Barrett led New York with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Knicks. Randle has averaged 10.2 rebounds and added 20.9 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Westbrook leads the Rockets with 7.9 rebounds and averages 27.6 points. Ben McLemore is shooting 51.4 percent and has averaged 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 119.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: day to day (illness), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (head).

Rockets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.