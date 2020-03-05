Houston officials confirm first 2 cases of coronavirus

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston officials say they've confirmed the first two cases of novel coronavirus in the nation's third-largest county. The announcement Thursday came one day after a man in the nearby suburb of Fort Bend County became the first Texan with a positive test result outside of those repatriated from abroad. Harris County Public Health says the newest cases involve a man and woman who had traveled. The department didn't say where they had gone or disclose their condition.

