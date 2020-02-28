Houston plays Los Angeles in season opener

By The Associated Press



LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston squares off against Los Angeles at home for the season opener.

The Dynamo went 12-18-4 overall and 10-3-4 at home in the 2019 season. Houston scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Galaxy finished 16-15-3 overall and 11-5-1 on the road during the 2019 season. Los Angeles scored 63 goals a season ago, averaging 1.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: None listed.

Los Angeles: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.