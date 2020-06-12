x

Houston's oft-vandalized Columbus statue has hand lopped off

HOUSTON (AP) - The left hand has been lopped off a 7-foot statue of Christopher Columbus that's been a repeated target of vandals in a Houston park. The vandalism was discovered Thursday night in Houston's Bell Park. Besides the severed hand, a noose was left around the statue in what was the second attack on it in as many nights. Red paint was found splashed on the statue Wednesday night. A cardboard sign was left behind saying, “Rip the hand from your oppressor.” Columbus is regarded recently as the origin of European enslavement of the indigenous peoples of the Americas.

