Houston takes 4-game skid into matchup with Oakland

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (21-19, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-14, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Cristian Javier (4-1, 3.35 ERA) Oakland: Frankie Montas (2-3, 6.06 ERA)

LINE: Athletics 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Athletics are 17-8 against the rest of their division. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Tommy La Stella with an average of .272.

The Astros have gone 14-11 against division opponents. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Martin Maldonado with a mark of .386.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Canha is third on the Athletics with 31 hits and has 21 RBIs.

Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 41 hits and is batting .295.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (side), Matt Chapman: (undisclosed).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Josh James: (hip), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Josh Reddick: (right elbow), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring), Jose Altuve: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

