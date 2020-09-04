Houston takes on Sporting Kansas City following Lassiter's 2-goal game

By The

Associated Press



Sporting Kansas City (5-2-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (2-2-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Sporting Kansas City after Ariel Lassiter registered two goals against Minnesota United FC.

The Dynamo are 2-2-4 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 0-1-2 when it scores only one goal.

Sporting Kansas City is 6-2-2 against Western Conference teams. Sporting Kansas City is 2-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. Houston won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis has one goal and three assists so far for Houston. Darwin Quintero has three goals in four games for the Dynamo.

Gadi Kinda has four goals for Sporting Kansas City. Alan Pulido has three goals in seven games for Sporting Kansas City.

SEASON SO FAR: Houston: Averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and four corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: Averaging 2.2 goals, one assist, 5.8 shots on goal and eight corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured), Gadi Kinda.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.