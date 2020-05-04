HOV: Helping the RGV Food Pantry meet increasing demand

For 35 years, the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank has provided food to people in need – now the bank is struggling to keep up with the high demand that the coronavirus outbreak created.

The RGV Food Bank implemented emergency mobile food distribution and pop-up distribution centers in order to meet the increasing demand.

As part of KRGV’s Heart of the Valley initiative, for every dollar someone donates, Texas Mutual Insurance will match up to $50,000 in donations – the Edinburg Rotary Club will match up to $27,000. Wells Fargo will be giving $12,000 to the cause.

Every dollar donated provides up to five meals.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit the RGV Food Bank website.

