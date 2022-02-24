How might a war in Europe affect the Valley?

From already high gas prices rising even more to possible cyber security attacks on all levels of government and business, experts say the Valley could see a significant impact from a war in Europe.

Officials say the possible war between Russia and Ukraine will test how the United States operates as a nation.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration officially imposed sanctions on Russia, beginning with the critical Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

"There's always a possibility of an issue impacting our country because of sanctions on Russia," U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) said. "But, we have to stick to our American principles in assuring that democracy continues to be the hope of the world."

