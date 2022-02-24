x

How might a war in Europe affect the Valley?

3 hours 1 minute 22 seconds ago Wednesday, February 23 2022 Feb 23, 2022 February 23, 2022 9:16 PM February 23, 2022 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

From already high gas prices rising even more to possible cyber security attacks on all levels of government and business, experts say the Valley could see a significant impact from a war in Europe. 

Officials say the possible war between Russia and Ukraine will test how the United States operates as a nation. 

RELATED: Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

On Wednesday, the Biden administration officially imposed sanctions on Russia, beginning with the critical Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

"There's always a possibility of an issue impacting our country because of sanctions on Russia," U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) said. "But, we have to stick to our American principles in assuring that democracy continues to be the hope of the world."

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days