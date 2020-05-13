How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others

A judge’s dismissal of criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon is the latest development from the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal that has rocked the school. Simon was ordered to trial last year on charges that she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against Nassar. The former campus doctor is now serving decades in prison. A judge on Wednesday dropped the charges against Simon. Numerous people have been charged, fired or forced out of their jobs during the investigations into the once-renowned physician.

