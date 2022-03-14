How to adjust to daylight saving time

There are mental and physical effects from daylight saving time, some DHR Health experts say.

While some people can adapt to the time change in just one day, many take an entire week. Some people might notice a shift in behavior and performance all week long.

Some of the most common effects are trouble concentrating, drowsiness, slow reaction time, and grumpiness, but DHR pulmonology specialist Dr. Juan Pablo Sarmiento says the change can even lead to major health concerns that last all week, like high blood pressure and elevated heart rate.

Dr. Sarmiento says heart attacks and strokes are more prevalent during this period. However, from a mental health standpoint, the spring forward can actually be a good thing.

"In the spring, it's typically seen as more of a positive thing because now your day seems a little longer, you feel a little bit more productive,” said Vanessa Vale-Saenz, DHR VP of behavioral health services. “However, that doesn't come right away. Daylight savings transitions can lead to disrupted sleep cycles."

To avoid disrupting your sleep cycle, Dr. Sarmiento says to adjust your schedule to make up for the lost time.

'Whatever time you're used to sleeping day-by-day, just go to bed earlier. That's the only thing you can do," said Dr. Sarmiento. "If you are very sleepy throughout the day, take a nap. One of those power naps that will alleviate your sleepiness, you're tiredness."

If you're considering the napping option this week, make sure it doesn't exceed 30 minutes because any longer can actually mess with your sleeping schedule.

Vale-Saenz also recommends exercising to get your body tired, and try cutting down on sugars toward the end of the day to fall asleep faster.