How to avoid processing delays this tax return season

The IRS is accepting and processing tax returns sooner this year on Jan. 24 to ensure the tax season runs smoothly and without delay.

In a statement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said planning for the nation's filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare.

However, there are also things you can do to avoid any processing delays.

“We are telling tax payers to please consider e-file and also select direct deposit, so that way the process of the return is faster and also the delivery of your tax refund will be faster, too,” said IRS spokesperson Irma Treviño.

Treviño also says people who received an economic interest payment or child tax credit last year should pay close attention and make sure they’re reporting the right amount because that can also slow down the process.

You can still file your 2021 taxes, even if you’re awaiting processing of previous tax returns.