How to keep pets safe in the heat, watch for signs of heat stroke

If you've stepped outside at all you've experienced the extreme heat in the Valley, and if it's hot for you, imagine how it feels for the dogs that live outdoors.

The extreme heat is posing a threat to animal safety.

"One of the most common things we see is heat stroke. That happens when their core body temperature gets too elevated, and it's becoming more common as the temperatures rise, because they have a harder time regulating their body heat," North 10th Street Animal Hospital Veterinarian Allegra Lamison said.

The dogs most at risk are one's without a home. Palm Valley Animal Society's outdoor kennels are already filled up with over 850 dogs.

"We have to start closing our front gates because people just started leaving animals at our front door, saying well you're the shelter, so you have to take them, and leaving little notes with them. That's illegal dumping," Director of Operations for PVAS Faith Wright said.

While the shelter is full, Wright says they're not yet at the point of euthanizing for space. She says her team has been doing everything they can to keep the dogs safe in the extreme heat.

"Me and a couple of friends went home and cut up some watermelon and mango, because it's frozen and safe for them to have and a nice frozen treat that provides them some water," Wright said.

A staff of 12 people work with the dogs outside, making sure they're okay. Staff are also spraying them with water to keep them cool.

"One team goes and does rounds in the morning. Then the medical team goes the second part of the day, and then the admissions team goes the third part of the day. Then at the end of the day the adoptions team, as they're leaving, they go through again," Wright said.

To keep dogs out of the heat, Wright encourages people to foster or adopt. If you're unable to do either, there are other ways to help out.

You can donate ice, frozen mango or watermelon, just remember no grapes. More fans are also needed.

The heat risk also extends to dog owners. If you have a dog at home, Lamison says there are signs of heat exhaustion you should look out for.

"So, for example, a dog that's on a walk. If they are usually really excited about walking, but they choose to sit down and rest, they're panting really hard, that might be an indication that they're having a little trouble," Lamison said.

So if you're out walking your dog, be sure to have water on hand and have their paws protected from the hot concrete to prevent burnt paws.