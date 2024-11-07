How to stay politically engaged in between election cycles

An Irving City Council meeting on Aug. 01, 2024 in Irving, Texas. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune

Every election, voters cast their ballots to have a say in the governments that pass and implement the many policies that shape their lives.

But democratic participation doesn’t have to end on election night. There are countless ways to stay politically engaged, advocate for the changes you want to see and continue to influence the policy-making process beyond voting.

Community advocates, political scientists, candidates and politicians say democracy offers far more ways to participate than just casting a ballot.

First, understand the system.

Respecting the outcome of the electoral process is key to maintaining a democracy.

“That's the democratic process,” Renee Henderson Earls, chief executive officer of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said. “We go to the polls and elect someone. It may not be the person you voted for, but it's who the majority voted for.”

Citizen involvement within our democratic institutions is key to ensuring that these institutions properly serve their communities, said Karthik Soora, a former teacher and Democratic candidate for Texas State Senate.

“Democracy requires an active system. Each individual is the base upon which democracy is built” Soora said. “The government won't move forward if we don't move forward.”

For example, citizens can testify and participate in the redrawing of political districts that happens every 10 years after the U.S. census.

“There are ways that we as citizens can be involved in the process beyond just having your candidate win all the time,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, professor of political science at the University of Houston.

The democratic institutions of local, state and federal government also offer individuals many ways to have a say in what happens in their communities, even if individuals may not feel represented in every part or level of government. At the local level, for example, there are many governing bodies people can follow and participate in, such as city councils, county commissioners courts, school boards, and special purpose districts.

“The local government offers many entrance points for people who want to follow what's going on in their communities,” Rottinghaus said. “By participating in local government, people get a feel for how these organizations handle their business routinely, and the kind of functions that they conduct.”

Additionally, the election of new officeholders doesn’t always mean policies will change immediately. Whether it's at local, state or national level, it often takes a lot of time for policies to shift, and the political process usually involves a complex network of people beyond just those who are elected, such as community advocates, lobbyists, and political donors who can have an outsized influence.

“It's quite difficult for a new president, congressman, or senator to come in and immediately start implementing the policies they want,” said Jared Lovelace, a Republican former candidate to the U.S House to represent Texas’ 10th Congressional District.

Get involved in community organizations or advocacy groups

Being part of community organizations allows people to connect regardless of political affiliation. In community groups, people can advocate for needs in their communities or send a message about greater policy concerns.

Liz Silva, member of a parent-teacher organization in the Houston school district said that oftentimes, people don't understand how much of an impact they can have locally.

“There might not be chances to tackle big political issues, but there are certainly small things that make community life better,” Silva said.

Engage with elected officials

Henderson, the chief executive officer of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, has found that elected officials at every level of government can be open to listening to people and answering questions.

Communicating with local and state officials can be as simple as writing letters, visiting their office or attending town hall meetings. Texans can also participate in the state’s law making process every odd-numbered year by showing up to testify during hearings, talking to lawmakers or protesting at the Texas Capitol.

“Expressing what you think about a certain issue, or how you feel about a bill or law that's about to be voted on goes a long way. Usually what happens is staffers or elected officials keep track of how many people raise issues about certain things,” said Lovelace.

It can take several years of dedication, but Texans have successfully made a difference by showing up at the Capitol to defeat or support all sorts of legislation.

Texans can easily find their representatives, and their respective contact information through governmental websites like Who Represents Me and USAGov and The Texas Tribune’s state elected officials directory. Read more tips about testifying at the Texas Capitol here and see how to testify here.

State Rep.Erin Zweiner, a Democrat from Driftwood says even one or two emails from a citizen can get her office to pay attention to a local issue.

“Constituents reaching out can really have a loud voice with their elected officials in the Texas House,” she said.

Communicating one's needs is the only way a representative could know specifically what is troubling a community, or what issues need to be addressed and is an essential component of democracy.

“The representatives may not change their minds, but pushing back a little bit ensures that the democratic process is happening and that your needs are on their mind,” , Lovelace said.

Attend local government meetings

One of the most simple yet significant things one can do to take part locally is being part of community and government meetings, especially local meetings where elected leaders decide a variety of issues such as property tax rates, development policies and the day-to-day operations of schools and communities

“School board meetings, city hall meetings, those are all low hanging fruit that all you have to do is show up,”Lovelace said. “If you have something to say, you can make a comment, leave a note or get in contact with one of the elected officials.”

Individuals can find details about their city council meetings through the official city’s website. Meeting times and locations are public information. Additionally, Texans can check their city, county or school board website for information on how to register to speak at a city council meeting. Many cities, school boards and local governments also have committees or commissions that local residents can be appointed to or volunteer to join to give input on how local governments can tackle specific problems.

Being part of the conversation means representing your ideas and beliefs, whether you want to express what needs to change or what is working well. “We take part in democracy and in our political system by showing up,” Soora said.

Consider running for office

Though sometimes disappointing, elections allow a wide variety of Texans and citizens to actively shape government and communities.

“People need to realize that sometimes, in order to fix the problem, they have to jump in. Maybe consider taking a role somewhere in an elected office in your community,” Henderson said.

Soora argues that well-resourced lawyers are overrepresented in local and state offices, which could benefit from having everyday Texans’ participation.

“Law is great but we also need teachers, nurses, postal workers, people that understand the needs of folks who don't have a college degree or don't necessarily have high levels of employment or don't have access to health care,” he said.

Congressional elections take place every two years, and elections for state and county offices take place every even-numbered year. A variety of local elections happen every year. Many state and local governments are organized similarly to the U.S. government with legislative, executive, and judicial officials. In Texas, state and local judges are also elected. Following eligibility criteria, individuals can run for school board, state legislature, city councils, representatives, council members, among others.

Rottinghaus believes there is no better way to understand how the government works than to get involved and try to run for office.

“It gives you an insight into who the local power players are, what the issues the public cares about, and how politics works from the inside out,” the associate professor said.

