How you can help keep roadways safe this holiday season

Local officials say car crashes increase around the holidays, but there are things people can do to prevent them from happening.

Public Information Officer for TXDOT in Pharr, Octavio Saenz said last year, in the Rio Grande Valley, 181 incidents related to alcohol happened during the holiday season.

He said this is common during the holiday season.

"Safety is not just a sober ride, but safety is also obeying the speed limit," Saenz said. "It's also paying attention to what it is that you are doing."

Saenz added that not wearing a seatbelt properly puts drivers and passengers at risk.

Watch the video for the full story.