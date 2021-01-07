Hundreds line up for COVID-19 vaccine in La Joya

Hundreds lined up Thursday morning in La Joya for Hidalgo County's second COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Hidalgo County announced that vaccinations would start at 8 a.m. Thursday.

By 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, though, so many people had already showed up that Hidalgo County announced "People seeking COVID 19 vaccinations in La Joya on Thursday have reached capacity. THERE ARE NO MORE VACCINES TO DISTRIBUTE."

Hidalgo County had 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine available Thursday, according to Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez, the chief administrative officer of Hidalgo County Health and Human Services.

Among those who showed up Thursday was Yolanda Garza, who brought her parents to be vaccinated.

"We got here at like 7 p.m." Garza said.

Officers suggested that she leave her car and return Thursday morning, Garza said. She returned at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Her parents are excited to receive the vaccine, Garza said.

"They're really happy," Garza said. "We've been waiting for this moment, for this vaccine to be available, for a long time."

Hidalgo County plans to hold more community vaccination clinics during the next few weeks.

The county is prioritizing health care workers, people 65 years old or older, and people with certain medical conditions.

