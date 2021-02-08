Hundreds line up for San Benito COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

The first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in the city of San Benito is set to open Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of people formed a line of cars at the San Benito Livestock Show Grounds hoping to secure a shot at the first-come, first-serve clinic. Only 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available. To secure a spot some residents showed up as early as 10 a.m. Monday.

But for some like Gerald Brittain, an Air Force veteran, waiting in line is not an option.

"I just can't sit in my car for all those hours," Brittain said. "I just have to wait until sometime this summer maybe"

The lack of available vaccines is causing frustration among many residents across the Valley.

San Benito resident Lee Brede says she's tried to get the vaccine before and missed out after waiting three hours.

"We have people my age in our 80's," Brede said. "We can't sit in lines overnight."

San Benito city officials say they understand the disappointment but ultimately they are at the mercy of the supply.

"We understand everyone's frustration and right now there's a high demand to get this vaccine," San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila said. "But we're hoping the city can do this more on a regular basis and hopefully if you don't get it this time-- maybe next time."

