Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island

3 hours 44 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 October 09, 2020 9:04 AM October 09, 2020 in News - Local
By: Yuri Gonzalez

Hurricane Delta missed the Rio Grande Valley, but the storm caused high tides and strong winds Friday morning on South Padre Island.

The city of South Padre Island put out sandbags in certain areas and advised the public to exercise caution near the dunes.

Watch the video for the full story.

