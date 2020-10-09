Hurricane Delta has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moves inland along the southwestern Louisiana coast
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Delta has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moves inland along the southwestern Louisiana coast.
