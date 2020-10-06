Hurricane Delta is now an extremely dangerous Category 3, aiming at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula with top winds of 115 mph
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Delta is now an extremely dangerous Category 3, aiming at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula with top winds of 115 mph.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
New dredging project is underway in Port Mansfield
-
FBI warns people on misinformation spread through election season
-
South Texas College seeing an increase of first responders expanding their education
-
Kamala Harris' husband makes a stop in the RGV to push voter...
-
Woman diagnosed with breast cancer shares story to raise awareness