x

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm along a path hit by Hurricane Laura weeks earlier

3 hours 57 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 October 09, 2020 5:04 PM October 09, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm along a path hit by Hurricane Laura weeks earlier.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days