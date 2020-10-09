Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm along a path hit by Hurricane Laura weeks earlier
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm along a path hit by Hurricane Laura weeks earlier.
