Hurricane Delta slightly weakens in Gulf; Category 3 storm now has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph .

3 hours 37 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 October 09, 2020 9:11 AM October 09, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Delta slightly weakens in Gulf; Category 3 storm now has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

