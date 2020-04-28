Hurricane-force winds, hail likely in Southern Plains states

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Forecasters say baseball-sized hail and hurricane-force winds are possible in parts of Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says widespread severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday in those three states. Forecasters say a few tornadoes are possible, along with large hail and wind gusts of 75 miles per hour or more. The Storm Prediction Center says the storms are expected to hit Tulsa and Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon and evening, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight.

