Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas, about 33 miles south of Corpus Christi

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Corpus Christi.

