x

Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas, about 33 miles south of Corpus Christi

4 hours 45 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 July 25, 2020 4:06 PM July 25, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Corpus Christi.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days