Hurricane hunter aircraft confirms Delta is a fearsome Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 130 mph and higher gusts
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane hunter aircraft confirms Delta is a fearsome Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 130 mph and higher gusts.
