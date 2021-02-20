'I have no oxygen': Winter Texan without power

Last Sunday - alongside millions of others across the state - Beverly Buechele lost power. The first thing she remembers isn’t the darkness or the cold.

It’s that she couldn’t breathe.

Buechele relies on an oxygen tank. But with no place to connect it, she turned to her emergency oxygen tank which operates on batteries.

Unfortunately, it only lasts two hours.

“It gets real scary when I can't breathe,” Buechele said. “I have no oxygen. I have a portable canister, and that is what I used while he went and got gas."

With many gas lines stretching a mile long - Buechele's husband Ray became a night owl – getting up at 2 a.m. to go look for gas.

They also got help from their neighbors who shared their generator with them.

Beverly Buechele's family has even travelled to Texas to keep her company - and everyday their presence reminds her - she's so happy to be alive