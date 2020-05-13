ICE deports woman accused of stealing 1.6 million pesos

The Enforcement and Removal Operation division of ICE deported Maria Guadalupe Chavero-Jimenez, 30, of Mexico on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of ICE.)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday deported a woman accused of stealing $1.6 million pesos.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE deported 30-year-old Maria Guadalupe Chavero-Jimenez on Wednesday.

"According to Mexican authorities, in 2016, bank officials reported a total of $1.6 million pesos, approximately $85,000 U. S. dollars, had been taken from a bank vault," according to a news release from ICE. "The bank launched an internal investigation and learned that Chavero-Jimenez, who had access to the vault, had allegedly taken the money."

Chavero-Jimenez apparently remained a fugitive until January, when a Corpus Christi police officer stopped her car for a traffic infraction.

An immigration judge ordered her removal from the United States on May 4.

“The Chavero-Jimenez case shows how effective corporation between the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement helps keep our communities safe,” Daniel Bible, the Enforcement and Removal Operations field office director in San Antonio, said in the news release. “Chavero-Jimenez was returned to Mexico to stand trial for her alleged crime. ICE routinely removes fugitives from the United States so they can face justice in their home country.”