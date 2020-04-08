ICE working to prevent spread of coronavirus in detention centers

WESLACO – Immigration advocates are suing the government to get at-risk detainees out of detention center in Conroe, Texas. They claim detainees are highly vulnerable to illness and may die if exposed to the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they’re taking steps to protect detainees and employees.

ICE says staff has been working since March to find ways to limit the spread of the virus inside its detention centers.

Former ICE Interim Director John Sandweg says there is a risk involved in continuing operations. He said the layout in the facilities make it hard to control the spread of the virus.

