ICYMI on 5: Top 5 stories of the week

Channel 5 news is taking a look back at the biggest stories of the week so far.

5) SCSO: Two juveniles escape from detention center

The Starr County Sheriff's Office reported two juveniles escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday. One of them remains on the loose.

4) DPS investigating chase in Brownsville

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a chase that happened Saturday in Brownsville, where the driver fled the scene on foot. DPS has yet to release further details.

3) Tropical Storm Harold watch

Channel 5 News viewers kept an eye on our weather team as they brought you the very latest on Tropical Storm Harold, which ended up largely avoiding the Valley.

2) DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Pharr

An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in front of the Pharr Police Department. No injuries were reported, and authorities have yet to provide further details.

Man dies after bee attack in Edinburg

1) A 71-year-old man died following a Monday bee attack in rural Edinburg.