IDEA Public Schools farm program goes online during pandemic
When the coronavirus pandemic struck the Rio Grande Valley, students at IDEA Public Schools didn't stop learning about sustainable farming.
Seven IDEA schools in the Valley have farms on campus.
When the pandemic started, the farm program switched to virtual learning — allowing students at every campus to participate.
IDEA serves produce from the farms with student meals.
Watch the video for the full story.
