IDEA Public Schools to follow mask mandate in Hidalgo County

2 hours 45 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, August 13 2021 Aug 13, 2021 August 13, 2021 3:12 PM August 13, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
In response to the mask mandate issued for Hidalgo County schools on Friday by the county health authority, IDEA Public Schools announced it will follow the order and require students, staff and visitors at all of the IDEA schools in the county to wear masks indoors starting on Monday, Aug. 16. 

Those campuses include:

  • · IDEA La Joya
  • · IDEA Los Encinos
  • · IDEA McAllen
  • · IDEA Mission
  • · IDEA North Mission
  • · IDEA Palmview
  • · IDEA Quest
  • · IDEA Tres Lagos
  • · IDEA Alamo
  • · IDEA Elsa
  • · IDEA Donna
  • · IDEA Edinburg
  • · IDEA Owassa
  • · IDEA Pharr
  • · IDEA San Juan
  • · IDEA Toros
  • · IDEA Weslaco Pike
  • · IDEA Weslaco  

IDEA will also continue to contact trace when there are positive COVID-19 cases, according to a news release. 

The district said it will continue to follow local health directives while awaiting clarity on the issue. 

